25 years ago
• Mark Cockroft resigned as East Noble’s head football coach after five years at the post. He will remain at the high school as the ICE coordinator and an accounting teacher, and he will also be an assistant track coach in the spring. Cockroft spent four years as the East Noble defensive coordinator before taking the head coaching job. Prior to that, he spent two years as the East Noble JV coach and one year as the JV coach at Sacred Heart High School in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
