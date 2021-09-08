To the editor:
I looked up the definition of White Privilege in the dictionary and found the following definition: an individual who possesses the following qualities: hard working, committed to learning and achieving one's goals, willing to help others in need, belief in individual responsibility and accountability, resilient-overcomes obstacles, and patriotic.
Rick Baker
Auburn
