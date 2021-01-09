To the editor:
I am stunned and distraught over the weak and selfish political figures in our state and nation who are not taking swift and decisive action to remove Trump from office and prosecute him to the full extent of the law for the deadly violence he incited at our nation's capital.
I am also ashamed of and embarrassed for my fellow citizens who continue to find ways to excuse away his actions. Be vocal in your disgust and disapproval of him, or you are guilty as well.
Mike Post
Former Kendallville resident, now of Fort Wayne
