To the editor:

I believe all of us have found these uncertain times to be challenging and confusing. The coronavirus has everyone wondering what we should and can do, how to contribute to the safety of all, and how do we respond to the needs of others.

At The Apple Tree Center we see the best in people shining every day! We think our community is blessed to see so many creative and innovative people stepping forward to help. We serve free community meals every Tuesday evening and, of course, gathering for meals has stopped. Still, last evening, we served the second of our “to go” meals. Food is prepared, packaged and served outside for pick up. How nice it is to see our regular friends, if only for a couple of minutes as they stop for carry out.

However, what is even nicer is the outpouring of assistance the virus has brought about within the community. Daily we receive calls from individuals and organizations asking how they can help during this time and offering to pray for our ministry. We have had donations of food and service from many community members: Lisa Stuckey from WhatchmaCakes, Mike McNamara, Taylor Made, Rachel Atz from Atz law, Linda Zabona, Mindy and Lindsey from Emerick, Diggins and Zabona, Marcos from East Noble School Corporation cafeteria, Wayne Center and South Milford Methodist Churches.

Additionally, community support has been offered from The Community Learning Center, Pine Hills Church, and Boomerang Backpacks, and Angie Kidd at Common Grace. And, we cannot forget our staff who have gone above and beyond to allay children’s fears and to make COVID-19 and e-learning camps fun and educational.

Each of these individuals or organizations, along with our regular volunteers, Sue Clifton, Paula Graden, Todd Harris and Judy Perkins, is offering much needed HOPE to the community through The Apple Tree Center.

It has been a great challenge to keep the Blessing Box (on the northwest corner of our building at Riley and Mitchell streets) filled. Again, so many have stepped forward to help. Daily unknown community members are stopping to fill the box or to inquire how they might participate. Neighbors close by regularly make deposits in the Blessing Box, and many more are following suit.

The Apple Tree Center just wants to say thank you to everyone in the community who is reaching out during this challenging time. Our guiding scripture certainly applies today: “For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11

Cindy Clark

Executive director

The Apple Tree Center