To the editor:
I am a DeKalb County commissioner, survivor of COVID, unvaccinated, and an unapologetic follower of Jesus Christ.
Regarding the lambasting of Senator Kruse due to his choice to not be vaccinated, maybe we should consider the following indisputable facts of why he chose not to be "vaccinated."
On Jan 10, 2017, Dr. Fauci made the following statement: "No doubt Trump will face surprise infectious disease outbreak." How did he know this? Isn't this amazing considering Trump was just elected?
Fast forward a few years. A "surprise" virus infects the world and it is plainly evident it comes from China. Dr. Fauci tells the people he is supposed to be protecting that masks are not needed. He then flips and states that masks are needed, and then again two masks are better than one. Of course, he condones the illicit sex provided by Tinder hookups as long as both people understand the risks, but certainly families should not gather for Thanksgiving dinner due to the risk! He also denies that he has any information that the virus was produced in a lab even though he is in receipt of emails from epidemiologists that state the virus appears to be manufactured and not from nature as Fauci told us.
He then tells us that the vaccine will keep us from getting COVID and will prevent the spread. He tells us we should wear a mask and social distance even after vaccination. This should have been seen as a red flag since the vaccination should keep a person from spreading the disease just like a mask was supposed to. We now know that the "vaccine" does not stop the spread and does not keep you from getting COVID, yet we are told daily that we must take the shot to stop the spread because it supposedly lessens the effects of COVID. Does he have proof? How do you analyze the effects of COVID for a person that gets the shot and contracts COVID and then remove the shot from the same person, contract COVID again and compare the data? Each person is different and ill effects vary wildly between people. Therapeutics are much better today than they were and that is what lessens the effects. Early testing and improved treatment is the reason, not this ineffective "vaccine."
In May of this year Fauci told Rand Paul under oath that the NIH has never and never will fund "gain of function research" with the Wuhan lab that the virus came from. The NIH today verified that Fauci lied under oath. Your tax dollars paid for the research that created the virus that has ruined our lives and economy. Fauci knew it and lied about it. Why?
We also now know that the vaccine is not completely safe and indeed has some serious effects to many people. I personally know of two healthy friends that are on continuous heart monitoring after getting the shot. I know of pilots that have passed rigorous first class medicals for decades and now can no longer fly due to heart damage after getting the shot.
So, here we are today with about $10 trillion wasted and millions of deaths because of a liar named Fauci using our tax dollars to pay a communist nation to manufacture and spread a disease and now demands that we take a potentially dangerous "vaccine" that has been proven to not stop the spread of this disease.
Maybe Sen. Kruse knows what I know. Fauci is a liar and cannot be trusted. Why would he want to take any shot that Fauci is promoting knowing that Fauci is behind the manufacture and spread of this virus for political and financial gain of him and his cronies?
Maybe Sen. Kruse instead relies on his supreme vaccination from the blood of Jesus Christ that protects him from eternal death which is far more important than any vaccine he could receive during his short stay on Earth.
I stand with Sen. Kruse. He has not mandated that you take or deny the vaccine as that is up to you. My body, my choice, correct? If you want to take the vaccine then do so, but don't tell others they must take the shot when it is proven that this vaccine does not stop the acquisition or spread of this virus.
Todd Sanderson
Auburn
