To the editor:
The Noble House Ministries will be doing a campaign for two weeks from June 7 through June 20. This fun campaign will be much different than many “normal” campaigns. This campaign will be done with a toilet and a sign!
Three painted toilets will be dispersed throughout Noble County beginning in yards of a few who have already committed to it. Once the toilets are placed in yards, the yard owners have the “Plumbing Policies” or options to make a donation and have it removed.
The “Plumbing Policies” are:
1. Have it removed from their yard — $20
2. Send to a friend’s yard — $30
3. Donate to send it to a friend’s yard and also to purchase “toilet insurance” so that it doesn’t come back to their yard through the duration of the campaign — $50.
We are excited to see the smiles and fun this campaign brings about in the community! We’ve already had offers of money from community members wishing to have the toilets placed in other yards. This campaign is all in good fun and if any community member does not wish to participate, we ask that they contact our office and we will remove the toilet immediately from their yard.
All of the donations from this campaign will help continue providing shelter and services to the women and children served at the Noble House.
Felicia Patrick
Executive director
Noble House Ministries
Albion
(260-636-7160)
