To the editor:
I have had the pleasure of attending school with Sarah Payne during elementary and high school. Though I would say I have had the opportunity to really get to know Sarah through our school’s Parent-Teacher Organization.
Now, I have to share, the first PTO meeting I was certain there would be so many parents present I would need to arrive early to find at seat. I walked into that library and there sat Sarah with 4-5 other mothers. Four to five parents out of the possibility of hundreds. Sarah was immediately welcoming, with her enthusiasm and contagious smile.
Six years later I continue to have the privilege of working with Sarah during school fundraisers, activities and meetings. She is one of the most committed, selfless, and intelligent people I have ever met. Sarah is reliable and present in the moment. Sarah is easy to approach, listens, and easily offers assistance or words of encouragement.
The PTO is a volunteer position. It is a position that invests time in our children and their school district. Sarah worked countless hours on a fundraising project for playground equipment during our school’s remodel. She is always willing to come up with ideas and give of her time to show appreciation for our amazing teachers. She establishes goals and works diligently toward the completion of these goals.
When I heard Sarah was running for mayor I could not think of a better, more perfect person for this role. If someone asked me who loves the city of Auburn, I would say Sarah Payne. She wants families to visit, stay and set roots in this community. She wants our children to be successful, return to their hometown for employment and to raise families of their own. I support Sarah Payne and encourage others to vote and support her as well.
Chelsea Handshoe
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.