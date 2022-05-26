To the editor:
As, Auburn Tri Kappa Committee wraps up the 2022 Pink Out we must thank our community. Eight years ago we couldn’t have imagined what a well oiled machine this event has become and it is truly because of you. Being able to fill a vulnerable need with amazing partnerships is exactly how Pink Out is able to continue to help out members across DeKalb County.
Thanks to all of our event community partners: American Legion Auburn Post 97, Steel Dynamics Butler Division, Gibson Heating & Plumbing, Metal Technologies Inc., Scheumann Dental Associates, Kelly York Northeastern Group Realty, American Legion Auburn Riders, DeWald Northeast Dental Group Dr. Gina Dewald, First United Methodist Church Auburn, Steven Hostetter Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lender, Auburn Moose Lodge, Auburn Dental Associates, Beacon Credit Union, Community State Bank, Custom Coating LLC, Fetters Construction, 9th Street Brew Coffee House, Kathy's Kountry Kitchen, Nucor Building Systems, RP Wakefield, Vision Source Auburn, Four Crowns, Shelley Smaltz, WalMart DC Auburn, Desiree Heffley, Mad Anthony’s, The Italian Grille, Classic City Cookies, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Massage Center, United Way of DeKalb County, DeKalb County Health Department, St. Martin’s Health Clinic, Francine's Friends, Eva Hallman, Dana Hardesty, and KPC Media.
Special thanks to Auburn Tri Kappa sisters who continue to see the impact of this event.
Thank you to all for your continued support and collaboration as we educate our community members about the crucial importance of early detection.
Natalie DeWitt and Melissa Eshbach
Co-Chair Tri Kappa DeKalb County Pink Out
