To the editor:
The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation held its second Golf Outing on Aug. 29, 2021. We were overwhelmed with the patronage and encouragement received from sponsorship and participation in the outing!
The Doug Weaver team won first place, followed closely by the Jerry Weller team, and third place went to the Erik Weber team.
Our utmost thanks go to the following businesses and individuals that provided sponsorship of the event. We wish to acknowledge Adventure Homes, Ambassador Enterprises, LLC, ASG/An Emcor Company, Best Yet Design, Bill Yoder Ford, Blue Moon, Brinkerhoff & Brinkerhoff, Committee to Elect Ben Smaltz State Representative, County Line Church Garrett, Custer Grain Co., Inc., Dan and Jody Gochenour, Flagstar Bank, Flower Pot Garden Center, ForeverLawn Northeast Indiana, Funk Family Farm, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District and School Board, Garrett Country Club, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation Board, Garrett High School Athletics, Garrett Middle School Athletics, Garrett Pizza Hut, Garrett Police Department, Garrett State Bank, Garrett Veterinary Hospital, Griffith Rubber Mills of Garrett, Hometown Graphics, Horizon Bank, Kelham Farms, Littlejohn Auctions, M & S Steel Corporation, MartinRiley Architects Engineers, Mefford, Weber & Blythe P. C., Metal Technologies, MSS Engineering LLC, PG Designs, Reynolds Wealth Management The Chamberlin Group, Schendel Real Estate Northeastern Group Realty, Shamrock Home Inspections LLC, Shorty’s Steakhouse, SJK Farms, Tireville, Todd and Sandra Kidder, Tracy and Holly Joseph Family, Wible Realty, and the Yarian Family.
In addition, we would like to thank the GKB students and adults that volunteered their time in support of the GKB Resource Room! These sponsors and individuals were instrumental in ensuring a great day of golf for all our participating team members!
All proceeds from the Golf Outing will be used for the GKB Resource Room where there are numerous items including classroom and personal care items. These items are selected by the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District teachers and staff, as they support the students of GKB and meet our Mission Statement of “One Community, Lifelong Impact”. The foundation was created in 2017 and is a 501 (c) 3 organization. Anyone with questions on this or other programs associated with the foundation may find information at foundation@gkb.k12.in.us and follow us on Facebook at GKB Education Foundation.
The date for the third GKB Education Foundation Golf Outing is August 28, 2022!
Marc Chamberlin
President
Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation, Inc.
