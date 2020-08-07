To the editor:
As school gets underway for the year of 2020-2021, the City of Garrett wishes all the employees and students a great start and welcome to the new year.
For those of you who transport your children or yourselves to school, please be mindful of pedestrians on their way to school and obey all the traffic signs for everyone’s safety.
On behalf of the City of Garrett, we wish you all an eventful and safe school year.
Mayor Todd Fiandt
Garrett
