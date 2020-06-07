This primary, 41% of voters in the four-county area cast mail-in ballots.
Due to the public health threat of coronavirus, Indiana removed its usual rule that voters must qualify for and cite a specific reason to request a mail-in ballot. In response, thousands of voters either concerned about their health or simply not wanting to visit polls in person requested ballots and voted.
In DeKalb County, 44.5% of voters mailed in ballots; 44.4% in Noble County, 42.1% in Steuben County and 29.4% in LaGrange County.
Those percentages indicate that the voting was a bipartisan effort, with voters both Republicans and Democrats taking advantage.
Although counting votes took a little longer in some places due to the boost in mail-in ballots, we've heard little else negative from either election officials or voters.
Yet, this week, Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson said she would prefer a "normal" election in November, with the regular mail-in rules back in place.
We're left wondering, why?
While there were extenuating circumstances at play, 4-in-10 voters around northeast Indiana appeared to have no qualms about sending their votes by post.
Requiring a reason for requesting a mail-in ballot offers little to no security benefit. What makes a mailed-in vote from a 65-year-old safer than one from an 18-year-old?
The only function of the reason rule is to force certain people to go to in-person polling sites instead of allowing them to vote in a manner they might view as more convenient.
Local clerks have expressed confidence that they can verify and validate mailed-in votes. There are numerous checks in place to protect against fraud that is talked about a lot but found in actuality very, very rarely.
We don't expect the threat of coronavirus will just disappear by November.
But even if it does as if by magic, we still see little reason why Indiana would need to re-implement a barrier to voting by mail.
We're not suggesting that the state eliminate in-person voting and go fully vote-by-mail as some states have done. State officials say that some people view voting on Election Day as sacrosanct and prefer it even amid other options to vote early or by different methods.
That's fine. But just because some people like voting in person on Election Day best doesn't make it a good justification for pushing most voters to vote that way, even if we can offer other times or methods that would be more convenient.
If the goal is to encourage every eligible person to have their voice heard, Indiana should take this primary's experience with mail-in voting as a stepping stone to greater access.
We encourage state election officials to look back on the statewide experiment that was the 2020 primary and evaluate the results objectively — not politically — and then propose and implement any necessary tweaks to ensure security, ease and access.
Don't revert back to a system that makes voting access more difficult.
Keep mail-in voting available to all Hoosiers who want it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.