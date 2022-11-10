To the Editor:
At the Sept. 15, DeKalb County Economic Development Commission meeting, the Auburn Sports Group requested a TIF in the amount of 18 million dollars. Commissioners at this meeting postponed voting on this request until the Nov. 15 meeting to allow ASG to present an updated business plan, the road impact study and a list of investors.
As a DeKalb County taxpayer, I respectfully request that the DCED Commission members do their do dillgence when reviewing the above documents they requested from the ASG to insure that the TIF requirements are fulfilled before granting or denying the requested TIF District. The commission was kind enough to grant this postponement, ASG should bring to the table what was requested and if these requirements were not met, then the vote should go accordingly.
DeKalb County is one of the few counties in Indiana that grants TIF Districts to attract economic growth to our area. Are they always needed? As more businesses come into our community, the demand for these districts will grow and will require our DCED Commission to continue to fully investigate each and every request to insure it is in the best interest of DeKalb County.
Jessica Harty
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.