To the editor:
When we moved to the Fremont area, our boys were 4 and 7 years old and only had a small library in town from which to check out books. We had moved here from West Point, New York, where we took their Big Wheels every Saturday morning to our local library, so books and the library were very important to our routine. Unfortunately, they didn’t get to benefit much from the beautiful new library that was built on the west side of town before they moved out of the area. I, on the other hand, have benefited from it immensely!
It took me a while to figure out the interlibrary loan program, but I now heavily utilize it. I love to read series of books and there are times when the library only has some of the books in the series. I just order the missing ones and boom, done!
During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, when everything was closed up, I was able to pick up books from the bench in front of the library if I requested that service. The staff will go to great lengths to get books to their patrons.
When I was laid up from shoulder surgery at Christmas, my husband picked up my books for me. There would be notes on the checkout slips asking about my recovery and extending well wishes. I would write back on them when the books were returned. I got a sympathy card from one of the staff when our dog died in February. I get e-mails when a book comes in that they think I might want to check out. My library knows me and cares about me.
I read around 60 books a year. I don’t read from a Kindle. I don’t buy books; I check them out of the library. I am fortunate to have such an amazing library as the one in Fremont and that it is filled with not only wonderful books but truly amazing people. My library is the best!
Anne Jacquay
Fremont
