To the editor:
I’m writing to voice my support Mike Watson as the next DeKalb County Commissioner for the SE District.
I’ve known Mike as a friend and colleague for nearly 20 years. We served together for 11 years on the Auburn Plan Commission. We worked together on rewriting the downtown Auburn zoning code. We’ll be working together again as part of the “Auburn 2040 — The Road Ahead” steering committee to update the city’s master plan. This working relationship showed Mike as a dedicated community leader committed to understanding all sides of the issues, prior to making any final decisions, which would affect us all.
We also worked together during his time as general manager at Ace Hardware. During this time I saw how he planned activities and projects for the future that would reduce wastage and costs.
Mike is the most qualified candidate to represent us as county commissioner. We need Mike’s fresh perspective and customer service driven approach to governing. We need his skills in management, long range planning, and budgeting, especially planning. We need his ideas for collaboration, communication and cooperation between the county and towns. We need his commitment to responsible spending and effective, responsive government. We need his ability to bring people together and build consensus.
Please join me in electing Mike Watson as DeKalb County Commissioner for the SE District. (This is a countywide vote. If you live in DeKalb County you can vote for Mike)
Al Wleklinski
Auburn
