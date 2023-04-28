To the Editor:
I am supporting Natalie DeWitt in the upcoming election for the at large seat on the Auburn City Council. I have been a part of of the city council for several years and have had the opportunity to work with many great leaders in our community. Councilwoman DeWitt is one of the absolute best public servants I have ever worked with, and this is due to her commitment, her knowledge and her passion to make Auburn a better place to live.
As a member of the city council I have a very unique perspective that I would like to share. There has never been a meeting that Natalie has not been been 100% prepared for. If there is an item on the agenda, she not only understands it, but has spent hours before the meeting looking into it and figuring out how it will impact the city. Over the past year, she has become the voice of reason on the council and continually works to mediate between council members and the mayor to stay focused on the issues. I have never seen her get angry or become unprofessional in a meeting. As president of the council, she works directly with the mayor ahead of time to ensure that every member has all the information needed to make decisions. And this allows our meetings to run as smoothly and efficiently as possible.
Natalie goes above and beyond what is expected of a city council member. She not only works with people in her district, but continually is working to solve problems with people throughout the whole city. This is why it just makes sense for her to move into the at large seat. Beyond citizens of Auburn, she is always working with all of the city department heads, with employees of the city and with other organizations to stay on top of current and possible future issues. She gathers information, then brings not just the issue, but solutions, to the city council meetings. This is what makes Natalie so special and why I am supporting her in the upcoming primary and general elections.
I believe a vote for Natalie DeWitt is a vote that will benefit all of Auburn. Please join me in voting for Natalie DeWitt for The Auburn City Council At Large.
Dennis Ketzenberger
Auburn Common Council At Large
