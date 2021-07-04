90 years ago
• Another fine group of boys from Kendallville going to Fort Benjamin Harrison for a month at the C.M.T.C. are: Harold Hosler, Bill Wallace, Bob Riehm, Eugene Ley, Howard Ihrie, John Valenti, Junior Zollman and Carl Wagner. They will leave at 5:10 a.m., over the interurban and will return July 21. “Kindly have the Kendallville band give us a good send-off and wish us a safe return,” said the spokesman of the group, who realized the importance of the training in store for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.