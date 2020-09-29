To the editor:
Having recently heard the tape recordings of Donald Trump admitting that he knew how deadly serious COVID-19 was as early as January. Furthermore admitting he's always wanted to play it down to the American people because he said he didn't want to "cause a panic," which has certainly contributed to the 200,000+ deaths with no real certain end in sight.
I have to say historically when the nation has faced grave threats in the past, previous presidents brought the facts to the people, shared with us the threat(s) we faced, gave us some idea of the sacrifices we would need to make and asked us to come together to defeat the threat. The response of the American people has always been to do exactly that so I must say I find it, at the very least questionable as to what the motive would truly be for playing the threat down. In fact I would have to say that great leaders recognize the moment as an opportunity to bring the American people together in common cause. Giving us a common purpose we all can rally around thereby making us stronger as a nation. Not to mention the historical fact that past presidents have enjoyed some of their highest poll numbers during difficult times because they brought us together.
Just a couple examples. Look what George Bush did when we got hit on 9/11. He didn't say it was all under control and we should go about our lives so the stock market wouldn't drop. No, he identified the enemy, prepared us for war and called on us all to do our part. As a result we all came together, Democrat and Republican, and did what we needed to do. He enjoyed his highest approval ever in the polls.
Or how about Franklin Roosevelt. He faced numerous challenges. The Great Depression, starting Social Security, the Pearl Harbor attack that led to our joining WW2, helping to rebuild Europe after the War and dealing with the emerging Russian threat. How did he handle those massive challenges? Head on and straight to the American people. He defined the challenge, rallied the people to rise to meet the challenges which they did. As a result he was elected president four times.
The fact is we are stronger and greater when the common cause crosses party lines and is defined to us all for the threat that it is. History teaches us that. History teaches great leaders that. To bad Donald Trump failed to do so and used COVID-19 as another opportunity to divide us. The only people happy with the result is Donald Trump and of course, our enemies.
David Williams
Garrett
