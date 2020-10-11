Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has taken the wheel to drive Indiana through the pandemic.
State legislators — who dismissed shortly after Indiana had its first instances of the virus back in March — have rightfully felt left in Holcomb’s dust.
While some might classify Holcomb’s driving like an Indy car, fast and highly maneuverable, others in the Indiana General Assembly would probably liken the vehicle more to a steamroller.
If there’s one thing that seems certain in a year that’s been filled with uncertainty, it’s that state lawmakers will seek to slow down whoever occupies the governor’s mansion in 2021.
Northeast Indiana lawmakers, along with many others around the states, have been chatting while on their nine-month off-season from the Statehouse about whether the governor has too much power to act via executive action, without any input from the elected legislative body.
State Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, and Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, feel like the governor had too much power to restrict personal freedoms. State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, had a slightly different complaint, that Holcomb had too much freedom to spend state money without lawmaker input.
State lawmakers also note that they currently have no ability to call themselves to session — only the governor can call legislators in to a special session at the Statehouse — so they couldn’t act this year to reel in Holcomb without his permission for them to meet.
The governor represents all Hoosiers, but state lawmakers more closely represent their highly localized constituents. And, as we’ve seen through seven months of COVID-19, the virus does not affect all geographies equally in the same way it does not impact all demographics equally.
State lawmakers have legitimate concerns that should be addressed. The legislative branch is supposed to be a check on the executive branch, but they haven’t been able to perform that duty by the misfortune of the pandemic striking while they were all at home instead of in Indianapolis.
Legislators should have more input and should have more control over the governor’s use of executive power.
That being said, lawmakers also should be wary of pulling that chain too hard.
Holcomb has done an admirable job in protecting Indiana from COVID-19. Indiana has fared better than other states with more reactionary governors in both directions.
A pandemic is not a static event. It is a dynamic thing that changes from day to day. The situation was not great in April in May. It looked good in June, though. Then it started getting bad again in July and August. It got better in September. Now it’s spiraling the wrong way again.
Holcomb’s strategy has been to try to apply the appropriate power prescriptions at the right moment. He has generally resisted using a heavy hand too early.
While the Legislature should have input in the response, they’re the wrong body to be directing the response day-to-day. If their goal is to hamstring the governor to the point that he needs to ask permission before doing anything, what we’ll likely find is that the state reacts too slowly to a fast-changing situation.
As an analogy, think of it in the vein of Gen. Eisenhower or Gen. Patton having to call home to Congress to get approval before making their next move on the European front during World War II.
In an emergency, even a long-running emergency as COVID-19 has proved to be for thousands of Hoosiers, Indiana should want one leader, one voice, making the calls day-to-day. That leader should be our governor.
So yes, while lawmakers should have more input in refining the executive’s toolbox, they shouldn’t be aiming to put a padlock on the box and only opening it when asked nicely.
Hoosiers should encourage to their legislators to act in the way they want the governor to act — with restraint and careful consideration of the potential wide-ranging impacts.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
