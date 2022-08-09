To the Editor:
I'm pointing my finger at the LaGrange County and State Health Departments, our State Legislators; the LaGrange County Sewer Board and all the other government bureaucrats responsible for cramming the latest sewer mandate down the
throats of over-burdened, tax-paying homeowners.
We all have perfectly functioning septic systems. But we are unfortunate enough to live within 2 miles of a pond, creek, stream, river, puddle, lake or groundwater west of Howe.
Yes, I agree unmanaged pollution could be a hazard in spots. For instance — if your home is right on the river or lakefront or a small village lot, surrounded by wells and septic buried next to each other — yes there is a need for sewers.
But this recent mandate of fees beginning, 3 years before the project is even begun, is government over-reach and basic financial bullying.
It is easy to demand early fees from the non-influential, taxpaying rural home owners. We have no power to donate to campaigns or fund vacations for political favors. We are simply “forced” to pay for something 3 years down the road and we have NO idea of what that “monthly fee” will be!
This is a mandate — nearing extortion — because if you don’t sign up you will be paying over $20,000 in punitive fines later!
Tell me why our government hasn’t demanded or "mandated" the real polluters to share the cost of this, suddenly urgent, need for a “clean pond” policy?
How about big AG or our many industrial operations? Our groundwater is (and has been for decades) subjected to millions of gallons of toxic chemical sprays. Thousands of acres saturated with herbicides, pesticides, bee killing, GMO altered plants and industrial
heavy metal pollutants seeping into groundwater. Are those businesses helping to defray some of our expense for your local pond or lake “sewer hook up” costs?
Why can’t the local and state Indiana government bureaucrats give “we the people” a few years to recover from a financially devastating Chinese 19 pandemic? We are in a recession with 9.1% inflation.
In this weird post-pandemic world, — a little “poop in the pond” is not a financial priority.
DL Perrin
Howe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.