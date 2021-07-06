To the editor:
President Biden recently listed Systemic Racism and White Privilege as the two most serious problems in the United States. The media gives the impression that large numbers of Americans, particularly Republicans, are racists.
I was born and lived in the Detroit area until I was hired as a professor at Ohio’s Bowling Green University in 1973. In Detroit, I was part of a mostly Black faith community. I attended Wayne State University in Detroit for nine years for my bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees. In my classes were large numbers of Blacks, and I had many Black professors. My master’s thesis chairperson was a Black woman, as were members of my Doctoral committee. I earned my way through college by working for my father who owned a company staffed with Black employees.
In my half-century working with both Whites and Blacks, I never saw any racial conflict. Everyone got along very well. When I worked at a library, a Black woman, Mrs. Giles, was my supervisor. When I was at Bowling Green, my best friend was the only Black in my department, Dr. John Newby. I never heard anyone being called a racist, no one accused anyone of being a racist, and no one I knew was a racist. The only example of antagonism was when the groom was Black and the bride White. Some young Black females commented “another White gal married one of our more desirable guys.” I often speak in Black churches and have consulted in close to 100 court cases, many involving Blacks.
I was a student in Detroit when riots burned most buildings on the 12th Street block, beginning the end of Detroit. From one of the nicest, wealthy cities in the world, much of Detroit is now a burned-out war zone filled with fields where beautiful homes once stood. Donald Trump, I, and others are often called racists. I never met a single White Supremacist in a country supposedly suffering from systemic racism.
Scientific research has documented that America is one of the least racist nations in the world, although my experience in the North may not be the same as the South.
The claim that police commonly deliberately target Blacks is not supported by data. The 800,000 law enforcement officers annually experience over 50 million police-citizen encounters, resulting in over ten million arrests. Less than 0.000001 percent of all encounters result in police killing a suspect. Since 1980, young adult black males, only five percent of the population, accounted for nearly 70 percent of all violent crime in America. Black males commit over half of all homicides, mostly killing other Blacks. Most crime exists in small pockets of big cities; thus police largely work there. Yet over 70 percent in the Black community have a favorable view of police. If young adult Black males had a change of heart, about 70 percent of all prisons could be closed. Males of all races account for close to 90 percent of all violent crimes. If all young adult males disappeared, we could close every prison in America except for two. Since police killing records were first recorded, 22,217 officers were killed while on the job, 88 percent male. Furthermore, 365 female officers died in the line of duty. In the past decade, alone 1,627 law enforcement officers lost their life, averaging one death every 54 hours. In 2018, 58,866 assaults against law enforcement officers occurred, resulting in 18,005 injuries. Of the several hundred job categories, police work rated one of the most dangerous. This is the issue, not Systemic Racism and White Privilege.
Jerry Bergman
Montpelier, Ohio
