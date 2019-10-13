25 years ago
• Reservations for the 1994 Gifts, Greens and Goodies program for Oct. 27 were being accepted in the Courthouse Assembly Room in Auburn. The theme for the year was “Ho, Ho, Hoe Down Holidays.” The program featured a whole new collection of gift and decoration items, complete with patterns and directions. The annual program was presented by the Extension Education for Consumer and Family Sciences of Purdue University.
