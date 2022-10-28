To the Editor:
My name is Aaron Albright and I am a 2017 graduate of DeKalb High School. I take a great deal of personal pride in the fact that I was raised and developed into the man I am today by the wonderful educators and administrators of the DeKalb County Central United School District. Having attended Ball State University from 2017 to 2021, I was able to meet and befriend a great number of students from a variety of backgrounds and geographic locations, though one thing was always clear to me: no one works harder or is more prepared for post-high school graduation life than our DeKalb High School graduates. Our graduates are savvy, respectful, and poised for the many challenges that life will almost certainly throw their way.
I would like to begin this paragraph by saying that I do not have much of a stomach for nasty partisan politics at any level, though I do have a stomach for honest, hardworking people with the vision to leave things better than the way they were found. Over the past several years, through local media and conversations with friends still in the area, I have witnessed a fiery divisiveness in our district over a medley of issues, none of which I believe would be productive to discuss in specifics. Through all of the incessant arguing that has taken place over the aforementioned issues, it has always been clear to me that the citizens of DeKalb County were well-served by one member of the school board’s honesty and willingness to speak up even though it was clear that individual would be subject to a great deal of ire and scrutiny for simply doing what he knows to be the right thing. The member about whom I am speaking is Greg Lantz.
Greg’s honesty, vision, and organized nature are critical tools in helping our district avoid complacency and continuing to mold graduates who are honest and hard-working. I believe this community would be well-served to elect Mr. Lantz to a second term.
Aaron Albright
Indianapolis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.