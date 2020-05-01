To the editor:
I'm sure I'm not the only person here in Kendallville that was disgusted by what I saw happen in the city last Friday night.
Many of you saw the videos and posts on Facebook referring to it. The first thing I saw early on was a gang of people congregated in the Kroger parking lot in the area of where customers park talking and doing burnouts right there in the lot during shopping hours.
I later saw the video where this gang of people grew to a large amount of people and were moved over on the Highway 6 side so that they had a longer strip to burnout on. As far as I know, this group was not broken up for a long time. I assume that it was because the police were outnumbered in the city and couldn't make it out there.
Other groups congregated at various other locations in town including areas in downtown, Aarons, Rural King, Walmart and others. There were thousands of people here, it was like a mob had descended on the city. The event promoter at one point excitedly posted that at least 2,500 cars had shown up.
Now keep in mind that the mayor, fire chief, Dr. Gaff, and a few others took the time to meet with the three people that represented themselves as in charge of this cruising event and they were under the impression that it would not happen at which point you would expect an announcement to be made on the Facebook page that the event was cancelled and to please not attend/ drive here but he did not. Instead they all kept the conversation going all week which resulted in this huge amount of people that the city couldn't handle. This was beyond reckless.
There was even a post from a girl at the ER asking for something to be done because patients had trouble getting there, you couldn't get anywhere due to the amount of cars. The city was gridlocked and instead of trying to do something about it the person in charge of the page made a video about all the people being there like it was the coolest thing that he has ever done.
Now this in itself to me is horror for the city but we are in the middle of a PANDEMIC and an essential travel only order and I believe that what these people did is very much against the law. Some of us have been very careful about how we live our lives (as we were asked to do ) in order to try to help keep ourselves and our neighbors and friends in the city safe.
We have a right to be as protected as possible under the order of our governor which would strictly prohibit anyone encouraging something like this. These people had no right to promote this like they did and then try to claim that they aren't responsible for what happened.
Because of this Facebook page our city was exposed to thousands of people, many from out of town. People commented on Facebook that they have a right to drive anywhere that they want, but I would like to remind everyone that your rights end when they infringe upon the rights of other people.
There is a deadly highly contagious virus going around and nobody has a right to assault a city with thousands of cars and congregated people like what happened here Friday night.
I hope local officials will carefully weigh their options about how to handle this in a way that holds someone accountable for putting the health of the entire city in jeopardy.
I would imagine it felt like a slap in the face to every health care worker around here.
Please contact the mayor and let her know what you think; she welcomes opinions. It's your city and what you have to say matters.
Debbie Snyder
Kendallville
