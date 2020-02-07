Visitors to kpcnews.com can vote — with a limit of one vote per person — in our online polls.
They can be found here: kpcnews.com/polls
The current online poll asks for opinions on Sen. Mitt Romney’s vote at the close of the impeachment trial: How do you feel about Sen. Romney’s “guilty” vote regarding President Trump?
Results as of Thursday morning were almost evenly divided between supporters of Romney’s vote and those who oppose it.
The question posed by the previous poll at kpcnews.com — How closely are you following the impeachment proceedings? — had the following results:
469 — Not at all/it’s a witch hunt
142 — Occasionally
252 — Very closely
At kpcnews.com readers will find more letters to the editor. Some letters — if they come from people outside our circulation area or if they are more than 600 words in length — appear online only.
Letters can be found here: kpcnews.com/opinions/letters
Letters can also be submitted online at kpcnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.