To the Editor:
Dear Noble Community,
Congratulations to the hundreds of Noble County residents and nearly 100 organizations and small businesses who serve them for showing up at NoblePalooza, an Expo to Thrive!
It thrilled us to provide this extraordinary opportunity on March 11th at the Community Learning Center (CLC) in Kendallville. NoblePalooza brought community members together to support entrepreneurs and small businesses; learn about opportunities for youth to engage and build connections within their community; discover ways to develop stronger leaders in life, work, and at home; pursue their passions by investing locally in the causes they care most about; and rejuvenate with nature and the many cultural attractions Noble County has to offer.
NoblePalooza, held at the CLC, was only the second such expo. We look forward to building upon these past experiences to engage even more exhibitors and vendors, as well as attendees, from every part of Noble County in the years to come. This expo is a great way to show the rest of the world what collaboration looks like! Speaking of collaboration, “we” represent many organizations and individuals. Without their help and support, NoblePalooza would not be possible.
We wish to thank our 2023 event sponsors, NIPSCO and Geenex. We are grateful Noble County Master Gardeners joined us by bringing their educational symposium, and The Crew for holding their Business Fair, during NoblePalooza! We also thank Be Noble Inc. for coordinating the event. Likewise, we thank Visit Noble County, the Community Learning Center, Freedom Academy, Community Foundation of Noble County, and Arc Foundations of Noble County for their teams’ help to bring NoblePalooza and the 5 Pillars of Thrive to the community. We also greatly appreciate KPC Media and 95.5 The Hawk for helping to spread the word.
A notable "thank you" is owed to the gentlemen from Inspiration who lent so much help to set up the expo, as well as to Pattie and Gary Gatman, Room-2-Room, for managing the welcome table and door prize giveaways. Their gifts transformed our experience from overwhelming to pleasurable. Thank you!
We also thank all of the participating exhibitors and vendors, many of whom generously contributed to a great assortment of door prizes. Winners were drawn from nearly 500 entries throughout the day, and they were thrilled to win and learn about each of your organizations.
We know there were many others who engaged in this effort to bring Noble County together and appreciate each and everyone for their support and collaboration.
For NoblePalooza participants, we have opened a brief survey and ask for your feedback. Please take a moment to share your thoughts to help us improve as we plan for the next NoblePalooza, an Expo to Thrive! The survey is online at https://catchycreations.wufoo.com/forms/noblepalooza-2023-feedback You can also find the link at noblepalooza.com.
We will continue to share photos and videos on the website in hopes it encourages even greater community participation next time.
Thrive Noble County Steering Committee
