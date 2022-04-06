To the editor:
The emperor has no clothes, folks.
Neo-Marxist educators, administrators, school board members, teacher unions, departments of education, and activist groups including BLM/Antifa are attempting to indoctrinate K-12 students into woke ideology.
The Biden administration and Democrat party share their Neo-Marxist goals. Indoctrination into this ideology ensures their party dominance.
Woke indoctrination includes critical race theory, gender ideology, and sexually explicit materials.
Indiana needs to pass legislation prohibiting this.
A common claim maintains indoctrination isn’t occurring.
The claim is often expressed like “Critical race theory isn’t being taught in K-12 schools. It’s an academic theory associated with law school.”
The truth? The phrase “critical race theory” may never be used, but the underlying Neo-Marxist worldview and concepts are communicated in many school districts. They are embedded in programs like Social Emotional Learning (SEL) and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI).
Indianapolis, Carmel and South Bend/Elkhart area public schools are strongly affected by woke ideology.
A Goshen middle school teacher submitted an application for a youth drag show event during Goshen Gay Pride Week.
School administrators in the South Bend/Elkhart area have participated in anti-police rhetoric.
Indiana school library collections have included sexually explicit literature. A list of these books and associated school systems (including East Noble and DeKalb), along with excerpts, is available upon request (sparkmanrl@mediacombb.net).
It’s not always easy to identify wokeness in education. Neo-Marxists hide the true nature of indoctrination programs using noble-sounding terms like “social justice”, “diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI)” and “anti-racism.”
“Social justice” is basically Neo-Marxism. Neo-Marxists love to tack justice onto words to hide their true nature. Social justice focuses on equal outcomes, with any differences between ethnicities automatically attributed to racism and injustice. A higher prevalence of fatherless households, for example, is not viewed as a legitimate cause of poverty.
“Diversity, equity, inclusion” is a deceptive phrase. Neo-Marxists hate biblical Christianity and are not inclusive in this regard. Equity means “equal outcomes” to a Neo-Marxist. Any disparities are always chalked up to racism or bigotry, not other factors involving personal responsibility.
“Anti-racism” vilifies “whiteness.” Anti-racism is a racist worldview claiming to be anti-racist.
Wokeness is a cultish secular ideology. Orthodoxy is defined by the writings of various woke gurus. Converts with white skin tone must become enlightened (“woke”) and admit they are oppressors of minorities, privileged by virtue of skin tone. They must renounce their “white privilege” and engage in converting others to the movement.
Woke educators consider children to be their mission field.
Gender ideology is an important component of wokeness. Woke educators
• scrutinize children to determine whether their gender aligns with their biological sex.
• groom innocent, vulnerable, developing, awkward children into transgenderism, hiding the process from parents.
• refer to them by “preferred pronouns” based upon this determination.
• encourage them to use the restrooms and dressing rooms of the opposite sex.
• encourage them to compete in sports with the opposite sex.
Female athletes experience demoralization from “transgender” competitors due to biological advantage.
I recommend a booklet by Jack Richardson IV titled Hey! Teachers, Leave Those Kids Alone. Jack is a Christian lawyer who participated in creation of anti-woke education legislation.
He was interviewed by Jon Harris of Conversations That Matter Youtube channel in an episode titled Crafting Good Legislation Against Teaching CRT. Details for obtaining a copy are in the episode description.
Race to the Bottom by Luke Rosiak is a good book, too. He discusses wokeness in education, including dodgy financial and other incentives motivating key players.
I recommend Real News Michiana webpage to track local woke activities.
Indiana House Bill 1134 didn’t pass, but the need for legislation prohibiting Neo-Marxism in education remains.
Communicate with your state congressmen, asking them to vote for well-worded legislation against this indoctrination. Futures of American children depend on it.
William (Lia) Thomas is not a woman. Richard (Rachel) Levine is not a woman.
The emperor has no clothes. Don’t participate in woke delusions.
Robert Sparkman
Rome City
