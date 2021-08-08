25 years ago
• Sara Jean Engerman, 18, of Kendallville, was crowned Miss Limberlost 1996, during the pageant Saturday night in Cole Auditorium in Kendallville. Tiffany Renee Spidel, 18, of Rome City, was first runner-up; Tarrah Jillienne Smith, 18, of Kendallville, was second runner-up; Pratima Yarlagadda, 19, of Shipshewana, was third runner-up; and Heather Autumn Lock, 18, of rural Albion, was named Miss Congeniality.
