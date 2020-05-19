To the editor:
For as long as I can remember my father has always been business minded. He never was too proud to ask for help or pretended he knew it all. He would always ask for input from professionals and experts to make sure he made the best decision possible. This is what has made him so successful in both business and in his political career.
I have worked with my father in several past ventures. I have always turned to him when I needed advice or direction and continue to do so. He never sugarcoated his responses, but was always supportive. He always did his best to help find a solution that benefited all involved parties.
Watching how he has handled business and politics in Auburn over the last 20 years, knowing how we collaborated on the businesses we were involved in, and how much he cares about doing the best job possible for everyone, there is no doubt in my mind he is the best choice for DeKalb County Commissioner.
My father will take the time to listen to the concerns of anyone who has something to say. He will take the time to research the issue, consider all possible solutions, and talk to the right people to get the best advice. He will make decisions that are based on being fiscally responsible to the taxpayers he serves and have the best possible outcome on the issue at hand. He will take into consideration all issues, regardless of how big or small, and try his best to address them. There may not always be a solution that is viable, but he will always do his best to find one.
My father cares about the future of DeKalb County. He has vision that not only addresses the now, but 100 years from now. He is personally vested in seeing DeKalb flourish, not only for his family, but for all residents. From the farmers, to the school systems, to business, and infrastructure, he cares about it all.
My vote for DeKalb Commissioner will be for my father. Not because he is my father, but because he truly cares and is the best candidate for the position.
Jeremy Watson
Auburn
