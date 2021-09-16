Harvest season is here and for some that means visiting pumpkin patches and apple orchards.
In this fertile area of the nation, this beautiful time of year also means farmers are harvesting corn and soybean crops and more slow-moving agricultural equipment is on our rural roads and highways.
“Fall is one of my favorite seasons of the year, and I know for many others it’s their favorite, too. While traveling along our rural roads I often come across tractors, grain wagons and combines traveling between fields to harvest their crops,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch in a recent press release. “I want to encourage all motorists to slow down, be patient and be on high alert for agricultural equipment on our roads this harvest season.”
In 2019 in Indiana, farm equipment vehicles (other than trucks) were involved in three accidents, with one fatality, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration.
“Harvest season is a busy time for both farmers and motorists, I want to remind everyone to slow down and be courteous on our rural roads and highways,” said Bruce Kettler, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “Slow moving farm equipment typically travels at 25 miles per hour or less, so be sure to exercise caution when approaching.”
Farm equipment during harvest season could include tractors, combines, grain carts, grain wagons and large trucks hauling agricultural products. These vehicles are wide, sometimes taking up most of the road, and often travel at speeds no greater than 25 mph.
When approaching large farm equipment please remember:
• Farmers will pull over when they are able to let motorists pass, but it may take time for them to get to a safe place to do so.
• Be patient. Farm equipment is wide, sometimes taking up most of the road.
• Be careful when passing. Do not pass in a designated “No Passing Zone” or within 100 feet of any intersection, railroad grade crossing, bridge, elevation structure or tunnel.
• Do not try to pass a slow-moving vehicle on the left without ensuring that the vehicle is not planning a left turn. It may appear that the driver is pulling over for you to pass when it is actually preparing to turn. You will drive right into its path, endangering yourself and the farmer.
• Avoid tailgating, as some farm equipment might have to make sudden stops along the road.
• Allow plenty of time to get to a destination, be aware of alternate routes and avoid distractions.
We urge motorists to stay alert and be courteous to ensure we all get home safely.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
