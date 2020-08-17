To the editor:
Are you sick of winning yet?
Senator Todd Young commented that Democrats are unwilling to compromise on a COVID-19 relief package and are asking too much. The Democrats passed their proposal over a month ago in the House and was sent to the Senate for approval or discussion. During this period it just sat there along with Voter Rights, Consumer Protection and Lower Presciption Legislation along with other bills that would benefit the general public. No action was taken during this period. Another lost month of opportunity just like in Feb. when the Republicans were calling COVID-19 a hoax and failed to protect Americans causing the very pain we all now share.
Instead during this period they held Hearings on Biden, Ukraine and the 2016 election. For the purpose of defending Trump and smearing Joe Biden, but no attention given to a crisis created by Trump. Where is the leadership? While America suffers, Trump plays golf and the Senate is on an extended holiday until September.
Trump's own Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow called Voting Rights yesterday a liberal wish list. Of course, this is also in the Democrats' version of the relief package by requesting $3.5 billion for our Postal Service. A figure which is half of what Trump's own hand picked Board of Governors of the Postal Service themselves have asked for. However, a Republican donor appointee by Trump has taken over the Postal Service and has begun to compromise its ability to process the mail ahead of an election. Removing mail sorting machines as well as the blue postal drop boxes. He also has over $30 million in investments with companies who compete against our Postal Service.
Veterans are now claiming that their prescriptions are not being delivered on time, if at all. This is not the fault of your local postal employees, They are Trump's victims as well.
Stand up and speak out, Trump is going to ruin your local Post Office and he needs to know there is going to be a very different type of rioting when he does. Constitutional civil unrest will no longer just be a big city thing.
Death, sickness, riots, Constitutional rights abuse, military style shadow government forces, illegal citizen communication intercepts by your government, economic recession, loss of medical coverage, children in cages, failed trade policies, institutional attacks, election tampering, deals for dictators, global humiliation, attacks on our allies, attacks on our free press, attacks on veterans, stock market insider trading, higher food prices, an unfit president and just plain old government corruption and fraud.
Trump said if elected, "America will get sick of winning." The wins are gone but the sick remains. If this is what Trump, Pence, Banks and Braun call responsible leadership, then God help our country.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
