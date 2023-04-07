To the Editor:
Parkview EMS runtimes can periodically stretch to over 30 minutes due to limited capacity. I will propose that the Auburn Fire Department begin a Basic Life Support Service with the goal of 24/7 Advanced Life Support services to keep Auburn safe. “I have seen first-hand the danger posed to our residents by the currently contracted Emergency Medical Service (EMS). As a former volunteer firefighter, I know the capabilities of our department to take on new challenges. This service should start with Basic Life Support (BLS). This will mean an investment in training, equipment, and personnel. By state law, our municipality must provide this service, and I believe we need to provide the best service we can. I believe that we can do better. My goal for this service is to work in conjunction with Parkview EMS to increase response times within the city limits.”
Similar services are generally paid for by transport fees from insurance providers. These transport fees are the lifeblood of volunteer fire departments throughout Indiana. Other providers may also use an insurance service that will reduce out-of-pocket costs or insurance deductibles by offering a low-cost insurance supplement covering all EMS transport fees with a low annual or monthly payment. This sustains the ambulance service and provides peace of mind for residents.
“As we build our Auburn EMS service, we can continue to provide more options and more extensive in-ambulance treatment by adding training and certifications for Advanced Life Support (ALS) or Paramedic level ambulances. Working toward an upgraded service and 24/7/365 services will be the goal from the outset, but to get this program off the ground, we must start with a service we can implement as soon as possible.”
In Indiana, the highest-level Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification is Paramedic. This requires 452 hours of training and an internship which should range between 1,000 and 1,300 hours. To achieve Paramedic status, skills are learned through required certification titles, including Emergency Medical Responder, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), and Advanced EMT.
Dave Clark
Mayoral candidate for Auburn
