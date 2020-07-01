To the editor:
On behalf of the Auburn Community Band I would like to thank the audience that came to hear our concert last Thursday at the James Cultural Plaza. We were very happy to see all of you, I hope you enjoyed it.
Like everyone else, we were very much affected by the pandemic over the past months. We canceled eight rehearsals and had six of our scheduled 12 concerts canceled. I told the band that I got to the point where I didn’t want to answer the phone anymore. But we worked at it and got back together for rehearsals on May 14 at the Methodist Church. It was a little strange for us to be so far apart but everyone has adjusted to a certain extent with the separation.
At this point we have five more concerts scheduled for this summer season. Our next concert is at the Methodist Church on July 9 at 6:30 p.m. After that we will be at the Outdoor Theater on July 12 at 6 p.m. The third concert will be at the Auburn Church of the Nazarene on July 19 at 6 p.m. The fourth concert will be at the Outdoor Theater on Aug. 9tat 2:30 p.m. This concert was originally scheduled to be our Band Extravaganza, but it was not possible to get the bands together so we had to cancel the Extravaganza, but we are keeping that date as a regular concert. Our final summer concert is the ACD concert before the parade on Sept. 5 at 10:45 a.m. We hope to see many of you at one or more of these concerts.
The band appreciates it when you take the time to come out and listen to our concerts It makes you feel good and makes us feel good too. I wish that all of you had been playing in that band on Thursday night to experience the feelings of joy and happiness that were there. Just to start playing again after such a long layoff is something that is difficult to explain, but great to experience.
We look forward to seeing you more this summer. Thank you for your support.
Tom Laverghetta
President, Auburn Community Band
