To the editor and DeKalb County citizens,
I have lived my entire life in DeKalb County. I feel very fortunate to have lived here and raised my family. I wish to take this opportunity to thank Jackie Rowan and Don Grogg, two of our current county commissioners who have served us well and are retiring. We are so fortunate that Mike Watson has stepped up to run for one of these vacancies. I have known Mike for many years first as a successful Auburn businessman. In the beginning stages of the ADAC board (which is now Auburn Main Street) Mike was President and asked me to join that board. We were then in the beginning stages of the Sixth Street development. Mike has spent a lot of his adult years volunteering his talents throughout DeKalb County and our Auburn City government and currently serves on the Auburn City Council. We would be hard pressed to find a more suitable candidate for DeKalb County Commissioner! My husband and I have already voted absentee and we proudly cast our votes for Mike Watson. I strongly urge you to do the same!
Diane Jernigan
Auburn
