To the Editor:
My husband and I were shopping in our local Meijer store when two young children, ages 3 and 4, along with their parent approached us. They told us they would like to give us a homemade card and candy cane and wished us a Merry Christmas. The mother then smiled and said we are learning about caring and giving.
In this beautiful card, which is proudly being displayed in my home, is a note that reads: We're learning about love and kindness this year, so we made you a card, to send some cheer. We hope you have a Merry Christmas Day, and know that we wish you many blessings today!!
Thank you Eleanor and David for making our day. And good job to their parents for teaching them this most important quality in a person!
Jaymee Monroe
Angola
