Zip Code 46755-3023
Email aprillynmoore@hotmail.com
Phone Number (260) 318-7077
Your Letter
Type Your Letter While most people enjoy a nice campfire - roasting marshmallows and making smores - they can be bothersome when your neighbors have them.
To the editor:
There have been multiple nights this summer when my family has struggled with headaches and sinus issues due to fires in my neighborhood, Arvada Hills. At least once, my house has been filled with smoke due to a neighbor burning in their yard. On many occasions, I have been unable to enjoy a cool evening with the windows open due to the smell from fires in the neighborhood drifting into my house.
Calling the city for assistance in this matter is useless as city code does allow for open fires. The catch — a neighbor has to complain. If you complain and nothing is done, then the police and/or fire department can come to assist in putting the fire out. All well and good — however — what happens when you do not know exactly what backyard has the fire? Am I to then approach every house in the neighborhood and ask for them to put the fire out?
It would be nice if the neighbors would be more considerate and refrain from having fires — or at least limit them to special occasions such as July 4. To struggle with this on a nightly basis is quite frustrating!
April Moore
Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.