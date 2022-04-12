To the editor:
It is not right that the taxpayers have to pay for the City Council's ignorance and nonrespect for the mayor and the citizens of Auburn. It could have been handled in a more professional manner.
I blame Mr. Kruse as being a bully and the other five council members of being led to believe he knows what he was doing was the right way to approach this problem. It was very unprofessional. I believe that the council members should be responsible for paying all attorney fees and that Mr. Kruse should step down as president or resign altogether. He apparently does not understand what his duties are and has an approach that disrespects the mayor and the citizens of Auburn.
I hope that in the future that the other five council members will think for themselves and not be led astray. I believe that they would be better informed and would act accordingly.
Russell Emerick
Auburn
