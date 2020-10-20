To the editor:
Mask effectiveness update for COVID-19.
Source: How Well Do Face Masks Protect Us From COVID-19 Infection? How Much Is The Risk Reduced If Only One Person Is Wearing A Mask? Julian W. Tang. Vumedi.com. October 2020.
Wearing a mask is protective and can reduce exposure from incoming aerosols by 50-75%. (Surgical mask protection approximately 80-85%)
Wearing a mask correctly (covering the nose and the mouth) reduces the dissemination of droplets and aerosols from an infected wearer by 67-75%.
The benefit of everyone wearing a cloth mask correctly and having exposure to an infected (but asymptomatic) individual is an additive protection approximating 96%.
For persons unable to wear a mask, face shields are an alternative, offering some protection for the wearer. An effective face shield must be closed at the top and cover the face to the ears and to below the chin.
Note: For those persons with severe COPD or symptomatic asthma a mask may be detrimental to breathing due to the severe reduction in breathing capacity — but these persons are in respiratory distress at any activity beyond rest. Persons with anxiety that hyperventilate are treated with rebreathing to retain CO2. Oxygen transfer is 20 times more effective that CO2 reduction and is not an issue with cloth masking.
COVID-19 is 30 times more deadly than the influenza (2019). As the infectivity of COVID-19 increases in Steuben County, individual responsibility to protect our community is our best method of reducing the risk from COVID-19. Wear a mask when out in public!
H. Lauren Vogel, D.O. MPH
Angola
