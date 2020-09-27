25 years ago
• TV-7 of Auburn broadcast taped highlights of the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. Individual programs featured a fashion show, swing choir contest, Old Settlers Day, Miss DeKalb County Fair contest, a horse show, all-terrain vehicle rodeo and Saturday’s grand finale parade.
