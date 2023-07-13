To the Editor:
Undoubtedly, if a person travels down South Wayne Street in Angola, and further along as it becomes US27 South, they can not miss the amount of construction activity underway. This is the “Investment in Community” that was recently announced by our county commissioners, which included an outlay of roughly 200k of county funds, as well as significant amounts from Trine and the City of Angola. The money was provided to NIPSCO for their use in upgrading their infrastructure, allowing for greater natural gas capacity to be provided for the region. While it is certainly a significant step in the right direction for area growth and our ability to attract new businesses, it was the new judicial center construction that was the driving force to push this work forward so quickly. It is what it looks like - public dollars to upgrade privately owned infrastructure. That may strike some as a problem, but the reality is these things are necessary sometimes in order to achieve a larger goal, and criticizing that decision is not the point of this letter. What is the point is the large amount of equipment, materials and supplies, most if not all of which, are being provided by large or otherwise non-local vendors. Now this is not an attack or criticism of the goods or services provided by these vendors, its the fact that the money paying for the job is local, and we should be strongly encouraging and even requiring the use of local suppliers, equipment vendors, and even subcontractors when we write the check. With limited exceptions, everything being done on that project could have been provided or performed by a local business, and the fact that its not is problematic. Small business is the backbone of a community, and large expenditures (actually, any expenditures) of community dollars presents the best opportunity to provide the necessary support for local businesses to survive and thrive. The argument that we can’t control how and with whom the money is spent is simply not true. A strong purchasing policy with provisions for local business preferences and commitment to uphold it from our leaders is all that would be needed. If our leaders are truly advocates and supportive of local businesses of all sizes, they would be screening each and every planned expenditure for possible opportunities to contract locally. The federal government does it everyday, and of particular note is that they are willing to spend more in order to keep it local. This is because its recognized that a dollar spent on locally provided goods and services goes much further in spurring growth within the local business community than a dollar spent with a large national business answering to shareholders rather than neighbors.
Ryan Ahlersmeyer
Lake James
