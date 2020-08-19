Local schools are open and we hope they stay that way.
And while schools are expecting families to report new cases of COVID-19 to them as soon as discovered, schools should reciprocate and be open and willing to share that information with their families and the public.
The Indiana State Department of Health may begin trying to collect that data on a daily or weekly basis, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said last week. But let’s face it, starting to set requirements and build a reporting system now are efforts that are, in some respects, already too late to be useful.
State officials resisted calls to release detailed nursing home data for months, despite numerous people asking often and loudly for that information, only to officially release it last week, three months after COVID-19 was mostly done ravaging nursing homes. Those numbers, while interesting, aren’t terribly useful right now.
While we can sympathize with the struggle of capturing and reporting the problem in real-time when hundreds were getting sick and dying in nursing homes, school reopening dates weren’t a surprise to anyone.
Indiana had months to prepare and apparently didn’t, which leaves us in a situation very much like we had before with nursing homes — schools or county health offices may share that information, but only if they feel like it.
What we’ll likely get again is a patchwork of transparency statewide, with some districts sharing a lot and other districts sharing nothing.
We encourage our local public school districts to follow the route of transparency and follow the example set by Trine University, which opened its own COVID-19 portal to post updates about known testing and cases on campus.
This is good policy for two reasons:
First, we expect families will want to know how widely the virus is circulating in their schools. We already known that any sick students will be staying home and anyone closely exposed to them will also be told to quarantine. But unless your student is in one of those two groups, will families be informed at all? Will they even know if the virus is present in their building except from what their students hear via rumor mill on the playground?
Parents who are sending their children to buildings every day will probably want to know if the situation is changing drastically in order to make smart decisions about their child’s health. They can’t do that without good information.
Second, for all families who chose to start the year all-virtual, we expect they will likewise want to know what the situation is in the schools when deciding whether to send their child back.
Local school districts have said they hope online classes aren’t an all-year thing and hope for most of the students to eventually return to the building. Depending on the school and grade level, returning to the classroom might be able to happen at any agreeable point or at least at some defined date like the end of a trimester.
But if families don’t get information about how prevalent the virus is in buildings, how will they make an informed decision about whether to send their student back?
We understand and sympathize that schools are being asked to do even more than they usually do and that the nature of COVID-19 sometimes means situations change by the day.
We understand the challenges in getting an accurate picture of who is for sure COVID-19 positive, who is out on exposure quarantine or who is simply absent for other reasons.
But, if schools hope to enforce their quarantine requirements as defined in their reopening plans, the attendance office is going to have to have pretty accurate records on who is out of school and when those COVID-19 positive or exposed students are OK to return to buildings. They should already have that information available week-to-week.
Now, they only need to make the choice on if, how and when to share it.
We urge them to choose the path of transparency as we work through this unusual 2020-21 school year.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Dave Kurtz, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
