To the Editor:
Thanks for all the support for the first Friday home game against our rivals, Garrett. It was truly a brand new experience for DeKalb High School because of our new stadium. We are excited to modernize our facilities in terms of our field and equipment. The student section went absolutely wild when our new stadium lights flashing after a touchdown. This was an atmosphere we had never felt before. In that moment, and ever since, we were proud to be DeKalb Barons. We were glad to share this experience with our Baron supporters in the community.
We hope you enjoyed the noise and the excitement that was produced from the baby powder! We know for us as students doing extra things like the baby powder or confetti really helps the student section get excited and ready to support our DeKalb Barons! Thank you for being a good sport about the activities the student body enjoys so much. Feel free to join!
Behind the scenes, the community doesn’t always get to see how we support one another at DHS. The student section has a wide range of students — from athletes to musicians to artists to middle schoolers. The marching band showed up to a tennis match, and the tennis team showed up to cheer on the band! The softball team shows up to watch baseball. We support one another as Barons, and the new facilities encourage more of that.
The new stadium is just the beginning. Through a multi-staged rebuilding program, all of our athletics and extracurriculars are beginning to see new success. We hope you are as excited as we are to hear many more fireworks as we continue to score throughout the season!
Logan Moore-Warstler and Katie Waters
Student Body President & Vice President
(representing the DHS Student Body)
