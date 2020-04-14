To the editor:
I want everyone to vote!
But, I have a huge responsibility to keep the people who work the elections safe as well as the people voting. Please call and ask for an absentee application/ballot. The sooner you ask the better it is for everyone.
Please call 260-636-2736 for your Noble County application/ballot or go to in.gov/sos/elections/2402.htm
ABS-MAIL: Application for Absentee Ballot by Mail Only. Print and send it to Clerk, 101 N. Orange St., Albion IN 46701
You do not need a reason this year to vote absentee by mail. That has been done away with for this primary.
Please call 260-636-2736 or email me at smawhorter@nobleco.us for your application/ballot
Thank you and stay safe!
Shelley Mawhorter
Noble County Clerk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.