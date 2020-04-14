To the editor:

I want everyone to vote!

But, I have a huge responsibility to keep the people who work the elections safe as well as the people voting. Please call and ask for an absentee application/ballot. The sooner you ask the better it is for everyone.

Please call 260-636-2736 for your Noble County application/ballot or go to in.gov/sos/elections/2402.htm

ABS-MAIL: Application for Absentee Ballot by Mail Only. Print and send it to Clerk, 101 N. Orange St., Albion IN 46701

You do not need a reason this year to vote absentee by mail. That has been done away with for this primary.

Please call 260-636-2736 or email me at smawhorter@nobleco.us for your application/ballot

Thank you and stay safe!

Shelley Mawhorter

Noble County Clerk

