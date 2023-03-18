State Road 3 in Noble County is messed up.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has previously stated that the wear and tear on the road surface, which in many places between LaOtto and Kendallville has seen stone stripped off leaving rough ruts, is normal.
Drivers disagree. Local engineers disagree. Municipal leaders in Noble County disagree. Our state representatives disagree.
We’ve heard, because we asked.
The chip and seal is less than a year old and it looks and rides like it’s at the end of its life span.
State Road 9 north of Albion, which received a similar chip and seal job before S.R. 3 did, still maintains a relatively smooth, unbroken surface, further suggesting that the wear and tear on the north-south highway to the east is very much not normal.
Local motorists were displeased with this project from the start. Despite sweeping efforts, vehicles were still shooting stones as cars and trucks hit loose rocks at 60-70 mph (or higher), chipping glass and scratching paint.
The new road surface was less smooth than the pavement that was covered up and also noticeably louder when driving on it.
INDOT said the chip and seal was done to extend the life of the roadway. Chip and seal is also less expensive and less intensive than other road maintenance like a mill and overlay with hot-mix asphalt, like we saw happening on U.S. 6 between Kendallville and Waterloo last year.
We cover road maintenance frequently and we don’t dispute the wisdom of extending road life by using the least-intensive, most cost-effective methods first as a best practice. Our county highway departments do that every year and often get good value for their limited dollars.
But we’re left to question as we look at the rapidly degrading chip and seal on S.R. 3 and wonder whether this is a trial gone wrong.
At the county level, chip and seal is typically used on low-volume roads, as an improvement over gravel but not seeing enough cars to warrant a better, more durable, smoother, hot-mix asphalt surface.
But this is a major highway. S.R. 3 sees an average of about 12,000-15,000 vehicles per day, according to INDOT traffic counts. That includes high-speed highway traffic, as well as daily heavy truck traffic from vehicles going between Fort Wayne and Kendallville and areas further north and west not served easily by Interstate 69.
It’s simply not holding up.
For Noble County leaders who are trying to attract new business and visitors, having a poorly surfaced main artery into the county makes a bad first impression.
If the road has worn like this in less than a year, we dread to see what another year of travel and another winter of snow, ice and plowing will do to it.
It’s naive to expect that INDOT will be back this summer to tear it up and repave the highway. Whether it can even be adequately repaired to restore smoothness is unclear.
But our greater hope is that INDOT takes notice for future projects and rethinks this type of treatment on Hoosier highways.
We’re supposed to be getting “Next Level Roads.”
S.R. 3 is clearly not that.
The state needs to address it.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
