To the Editor:
I am writing in regard to the Matt Getts article on drunk driving. While I agree with Matt on everything in that article, we need to also stop the legalization of marijuana.
Anyone who smokes it also has their mind and body function altered. I don’t want high people driving around with my family on the roads. Not to mention, it is much harder to test for DUI for marijuana.
We have efforts in place to combat drunk driving, but the justice system needs to do their part after police make an arrest.
We have this Zion Mcnull writing in, basing his whole campaign on legalizing marijuana without even considering the consequences of people driving high. He definitely does not have my vote.
Michael Taulbee
Kendallville
I regret to hear that I don't have your vote. To be clear, driving while under the influence of cannabis would still be illegal, just like with alcohol.
