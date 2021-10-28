US was first nation to separate church and state
To the editor:
The letter from Patricia Johnson dated Sept. 19, 2021, and entitled “Time to rise up as one nation under God” and others expressing a similar sentiment are at best wishful thinking and at worst very disturbing.
This sentiment goes hand in hand with all the people who wish to push religion into government. This is Christian nationalism at its core, and it is dangerous.
Christian nationalism is a cultural framework that idealizes and advocates for Christianity to be at the center of American civic life. Christian nationalists believe that America has been and should always be a “Christian” nation from top to bottom. But the “Christian” in Christian nationalism is more about nativism, white supremacy, authoritarianism, patriarchy and militarism.
Many people assert that we are a Christian nation and point to the Declaration of Independence and the words “all men are created equal … endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights.” The point people miss is that in the 18th century, much of Europe was ruled by monarchs who claimed “divine right” to rule their countries and people. So, when the Founders spoke of their creator, it was from their reference point of being ruled by monarchs for centuries.
The Constitution does not mention God, it is a godless document. Neither does the Declaration of Independence. The U.S. is the first nation in history to separate church and state. Article VI of The Constitution further states, “but no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or Public Trust under the United States.” The Presidential oath of office does not mention a deity or the Bible. “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” This is the only oath given in the Constitution, and it is entirely secular. According to the Library of Congress, the phrase “so help me God,” was first used with Chester Arthur’s (21st president) inauguration in September of 1881.
The First Amendment to the Constitution states, “Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise.” These two clauses of the Constitution are referred to, respectively, as the Establishment Clause and the Free Exercise Clause. The First Amendment introduced bold new ideas to the world: that government must not impose a state religion on the public; not favor one religion over another; and not place undue restrictions on religious practice but must recognize the right of the people to believe and worship, or not, as their conscience dictates.
Christian nationalists often point to language on our money and the Pledge of Allegiance. The Pledge of Allegiance was first published in 1892 with no reference to “God.” “Under God” was added in 1954, during the McCarthy era and the persecution of individuals perceived as “godless communists.”
“In God We Trust” didn’t appear on U.S coins and currency until after Congress passed a law in 1955. The first bills with the motto appeared in 1957. These changes were made right after the McCarthy era, during the Cold War. At that time, no Congressperson would have dared to be seen voting against “God.” In 1956, Congress adopted “In God We Trust” as the national motto. The original motto, “E Pluribus Unum” (Out of Many, One) celebrating plurality, still appears on the Presidential Seal and some bills.
We were founded as a secular nation and we must remain as such — unless religious organizations want the state to start interfering in their affairs, e.g., taxing churches and ending vouchers for religious education. Our Founding Fathers were onto something; we should not turn our backs on their wisdom.
Karime Masson
Fremont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.