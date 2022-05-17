To the editor:
Auburn's city planning is outdated, inconvenient for both driver and pedestrian, and downright unsafe — 7th Street being the worst of the lot, people speeding and running red lights.
You can only blame the driver so much before you start to blame the designer of this nightmare road. I live just outside of Auburn and I absolutely dread any time I have to come into town, and I'm fortunate enough to have a car! I pity anyone who doesn't have that luxury, or anyone that just wants to take a leisurely walk or bicycle ride in this town!
Trying to cross busy roads, some places don't have sidewalks, long stretches of sidewalks with no shade just to name a few headaches of the Auburn pedestrian.
Auburn's infrastructure is too car-centric. That's true for most of Midwest America but once someone points it out to you it's hard not to notice anymore. For this reason, most of Auburn isn't a destination, it's a thoroughfare, everyone just miserably trying to get to where they're going.
It doesn't have to be this way. How nice would it be to have an actual walk-able downtown area where you don't have to cross busy streets to get from shop to shop? If the courthouse area was one large plaza for pedestrians instead of busy streets and parking? Or if uptown Auburn wasn't an eyesore concrete wasteland? A town that's actually pleasurable to walk through, drive through, or just be in.
7th street should be one lane either way (this would actually help traffic). A beautiful line of trees could be placed where that center turn lane is that no one knows how to use, with strategically placed places to turn. Not every business on 7th needs their own entrance from the road, they're all connected already so just have one entrance for five or so businesses.
Auburn is growing, we've all seen that by how busy it is now. As we look to the future we need to stop saying "good enough" and start making an effort into making the town a place people want to be.
Allen Lee
Waterloo
