Our founding principles have been cast aside
To the editor:
Has America lost its soul? Is our soul for sale? As the run up to the 2020 general election is playing out, it is clear that the contest is not just about a president, rather about two pervasive visions of America. One is for a rich and powerful nation. The other is for a just and peaceful nation. While neither of the dominant political parties is purely for one vision or the other, there is little doubt which vision is embodied in the incumbent administration.
This country was founded on principle, not weapons and money. The idea that all men are created equal and entitled to equal treatment under the law was a revolution in its time, and still is. Though the realization of this ideal has been and is an eternal struggle for the nation, the principles of equality, freedom, justice and peace constitute the soul of America. It is who and what we are at the deepest level. Prosperity and military might have waxed and waned but our commitment to the ideals set forth in the Declaration of Independence have always, until recently, been at the heart of who we are as a nation.
I need not rehash the endless litany of words and actions by the current president that erode our national ideals. Whether it is the failure to hold world leaders accountable for human rights violations, the animosity toward minorities and immigrants, the continuous character assassinations of good and honorable men and women, the lack of presidential dignity along with hubris and self-adulation, the perpetual lying and dishonesty, saber rattling, fearmongering or a hundred other substantive allegations, it is clear that our founding principles have been cast aside in pursuit of unbounded wealth and power. Even if one chooses to believe the right-wing propaganda that Trump is a victim of the fake-news media or some other phantom conspiracy, it can’t all be false and most intelligent people know it.
Yet Trump stands close to a 50-50 chance of reelection next year. Why? In part because there is not yet a centrist candidate with the strength to defeat him. But more so because the economy is strong. Whether this is attributable to the president or in spite of him, the fact of a nearly unprecedented economic boom is almost indisputable. So, everything else can be forgiven because we are getting richer.
It does not seem to matter that this boom is only blessing the upper and middle classes. It is of little concern that crippling national debt is ticking like a thermonuclear time bomb on the future. So what that we are backsliding on racism, that more children live in poverty than ever before, that our land is plagued with drug abuse, violence and virulent political division. It is irrelevant that we are turning our backs on the “cold, tired, huddled masses” of people who suffer war, abuse and oppression and are “yearning to be free,” that anti-semitism is growing, thousands of innocents are being killed in senseless gun violence, and state-sponsored abuse is occurring in our borderland retention facilities.
The economy is strong, so the American electorate seems at least tentatively willing to overlook the loss of our national soul and keep Trump & Co. on the job.
It is true that a strong economy raises all ships. But we can have prosperity and a just society. These things need to be brought back into balance. But unless we care enough for the soul of America to rescue her from the cancer of greed and selfishness, from the ugly, debasing voices of the far right and elect someone who can again lift our visions and again instill in our hearts the pursuit of an America for all, we will reap the consequences of selling our soul. And for that we will reap the whirlwind.
Robert P. Neilson
Kendallville
