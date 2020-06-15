To the editor:
This is in response to Larry Wheeler’s letter dated June 14.
How interesting that Mr. Wheeler chose Dr. Williams, an African–American economist to hide behind when discussing racism in America and the root causes.
Let us take a closer look at some of Mr. Williams’ beliefs. Mr. Williams wrote, “Removal of Confederate era monuments an Orwellian disregard for U.S history.” I doubt Germany would agree with Mr. Williams given their government bans all Nazi symbols. I doubt you would find a single statue or military base named after Hitler. To my knowledge, there are no schools named after Joseph Goebbels or Josef Mengele.
Mr. Williams once wrote in a column that members of the LGBTQ community are worse than smokers and those that are obese. He argues that LGBTQ people should have higher health insurance premiums than heterosexuals solely because they are LGBTQ. A few years ago there was a petition at George Mason University (where he teaches) to fire him for these and other less than inclusive views.
Mr. Williams is also part of the libertarian/Koch brother funded CATO Institute. The institute advocates for privatizing many aspects of government, such as schools and social security. They oppose campaign finance reform and deny the role humans play in climate change.
Maya Angelou once said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” Mr. Wheeler I see who you are and I believe you!
Karime Masson
Fremont
