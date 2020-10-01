To the editor:
On Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, my neighbor asked me if they could display a Trump/Pence election sign at the intersection of 900 N. and C.R. 1000E, on my property. Consent was given and they placed a Trump/Pence sign.
The very next day, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at 12:30 p.m., I was driving my Honda 4-wheeler in the field near this same intersection. I noticed a white car stopping and a young woman ran around the car and tore the sign and took it with her in the car. She proceeded west on 900 N. in the same direction where I was watching her. I drove my Honda out on her lane of traffic at approximately 1,000 feet away, waving for her to pull off the right side of the road. When she finally saw me, she increased her speed and passed me left of center going up a hill. At the crest of the hill (about 500 ft. past me) she narrowly missed hitting a car “head-on” that was eastbound. I could not believe what I had just witnessed!
I immediately went to my neighbor's house and told them about this incident. I took two new Trump/Pence signs, placing them at the same intersection. One at ground level and the other between two steel posts in a wooden frame at four feet high.
On Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., I went by the intersection and the ground sign was missing. Again, I went to my neighbors and got two new signs, putting them in a wooden frame and attached three steel posts at ground level. At 6 p.m., the same evening, I noticed the sign at the four-foot level was destroyed with some type of object that was used to beat it down.
Since this time I have installed video equipment at the scene of the crime.
I hope this “Fine American Election Sign Destroyer” does not read the newspaper, and someday in the future I can buy them a copy of the paper with their picture in it!
Wayne Hasselman
Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.