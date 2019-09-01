To Katie Probst, a third-grade teacher at Wayne Center Elementary School in Kendallville who was diagnosed with Stage 2A Hodgkin’s lymphoma last year, who will be the Honored Hero for the 2019 Northeast Indiana Light the Night Walk on Sept. 24.
To Garrett High School’s construction trades program, which became only the second program of its kind in Indiana to achieve a State Earn and Learn certification from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
To Jean Fremion-McKibben and Gary Litke of the Veterans’ Headstone Project. They have founded the American Flag Holder Program and installed 219 new World War I veteran flag holders and repaired another 58 in LaGrange County.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
